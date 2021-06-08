Manassas-area Del. Lee Carter lost two Democratic primaries on Tuesday – finishing last in the party’s gubernatorial race and also losing a bid to run for re-election to his seat in the Virginia General Assembly.
Preliminary results indicate Carter, a Democratic Socialist, fell 200 votes short to challenger Michelle Maldonado in the 50th House District.
With all 17 precincts reporting, Maldonado, a Bristow small-business owner, had 1,548 votes, or 44.1%, to 1,348, or 38.4% for Carter. Civic activist Helen Zurita was third with 617 votes, or 17.6%.
Shortly before 9 p.m., Carter posted a statement on Twitter that read in part: "This job has made me miserable for the last 4 years. I made a lot of people's lives objectively better, but the constant assassination threats and harassment were terrible for my family and my health. I'm relieved to say that I've done my part, and now it's someone else's turn."
He could not be reached by InsideNoVa for additional comment.
Maldonado will face Republican Steve Pleickhardt in the general election in November. Pleickhardt, a local dentist, won the party’s nomination in a firehouse primary last month.
Carter was first elected in 2017, knocking off six-term Republican incumbent and House Majority Whip Jackson Miller by almost nine points. Two years later, he held off challenges from two sitting Manassas City Council members, first beating Democrat Mark Wolfe in a primary, then defeating Republican Ian Lovejoy in the general election.
The district includes the city of Manassas and the Linton Hall area of Prince William County.
According to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, Carter had raised about $84,000 for his campaign through May 27, compared to $56,000 for Maldonado and just $6,000 for Zurita.
Well done, Michelle! On to victory on November 2.
