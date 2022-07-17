Leesburg police are investigating a fatal Saturday morning crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer.
Shortly before 3 a.m., dispatchers received reports of the crash on the southbound Leesburg bypass (Route 15) in the area of Edwards Ferry Road NE involving a tractor trailer and an SUV.
Upon arrival, officers located both vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway near Tractor Supply.
The driver of the SUV, George Mwesigwa, 18, of Leesburg, was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, town police said in a news release.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has additional relevant information is asked to contact Officer M. Hackney at 571-919-8375 or at mhackney@leesburgva.gov.
