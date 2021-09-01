A 65-year-old employee at Leesburg daycare center has been arrested after a witness reported "possible concerning behavior involving an employee with an infant," earlier this month, authorities said.
An investigation began Aug. 3 into reported child abuse at the Chesterbrook Academy in Brambleton after the witness reported the concerning behavior, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in its daily incident report.
On Wednesday, detectives charged Martha T. Moreno de Medrano, 65, of Leesburg, with one count of felony cruelty and injuries to children, the report said. The sheriff's office did not give details on the incident that led to the arrest.
Moreno de Medrano had been an employee with the preschool since 2015, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation was conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit. Moreno de Medrano remains held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
