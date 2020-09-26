The Town of Leesburg’s outdoor dining program, which began July 31, will now take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and has been extended through Nov. 8.
South King Street, from Market to Loudoun streets, will be closed to allow downtown restaurants to create temporary outdoor dining areas. Participating restaurants this weekend include Black Hoof Brewing Company, Echelon Wine Bar, King Street Oyster Bar, and The Wine Kitchen.
Outdoor dining hours will be Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. The street will shut down 30 minutes prior to the event.
Customers will not be allowed to congregate in the street and must maintain proper social distancing at all times. There will be no live performances or other outdoor entertainment, however, customers are encouraged to visit downtown shops while waiting to dine.
