A 59-year-old Leesburg man has been charged in connection with a rash of vandalisms to cars over the past few months.
The police department has taken more than 30 reports of cars with swastikas and 'KKK' carved into them in the 100 block and 200 block of Meadows Lane NE, Leesburg police said in a news release.
Many of the vehicles also had punctured tires.
Subsequent to an investigation, Leesburg resident Jose Flores, was arrested and charged with nine counts of destruction of property, police said. He was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.
The investigation has revealed the Flores acted alone, and it is not believed that he is associated with any hate groups.
The Leesburg Police Department would like to thank the community for assisting our detectives with this investigation, police said.
