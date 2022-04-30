Leesburg police are looking for 21-year-old Schuyler Lake after his father was found dead Saturday morning in their home.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police received a 911 call for a "suspicious event" in the 400 block of South King Street and found Dean Lake, 57, dead in the home, Leesburg police said in a news release. He had apparent trauma to his upper body.
The police department is now seeking the whereabouts of his son, Schuyler Lake, 21, of Leesburg "due to mental and/or physical health concerns."
Schuyler was last seen wearing brown boots, dark colored shorts, a pink t-shirt, and a light colored baseball cap. He currently has a bald, shaved head and is known to frequent the Leesburg and Sterling areas.
Anyone with information on Schuyler’s whereabouts is requested to call the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or dial 911. Anyone who believes that they may have spotted Schuyler is discouraged from approaching him, the release said.
Dean Lake was director of brewing operations at Black Hoof Brewing Company in Leesburg, according to his LinkedIn profile, and a founder and owner of Dog Money Restaurant and Brewery in Leesburg from 2015 to 2020, when the pub closed.
