Leesburg police officers and bystanders lifted a car off a woman Wednesday evening after she and another pedestrian were struck in front of the town's Public Safety Center.
Police say one driver had stopped about 6 p.m. at 65 Plaza St. NE as two women were crossing Plaza Street in a marked crosswalk. A second vehicle traveling northbound struck the rear of the stopped car, pushing that car into both pedestrians.
The first Leesburg police officer to arrive at the scene found one of the victims trapped under the vehicle. The officer and civilian bystanders lifted the car and freed the woman. Officers provided medical treatment until Loudoun County medics arrived and took over medical care, Leesburg police said in a news release.
Both pedestrians and the driver of the stopped vehicle were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. One of the pedestrians and the driver were treated for minor injuries while the second pedestrian was listed in stable condition, the release said.
The other driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with police.
"We would like to thank the civilian bystanders that assisted our officers yesterday evening," the release said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department. Anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Officer S. Winkler at 703-771-4564 or at swinkler@leesburgva.gov or Officer T. Lotz at 703-771-4578 or at tlotz@leesburgva.gov.
