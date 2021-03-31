Leesburg police are searching for a Gainesville man in connection with online threats to bomb a home.
On Sunday shortly after 6 p.m., police received a report of a man threatening an acquaintance in southwest Leesburg. Subsequent to an investigation, a warrant for felony threats to bomb was obtained against 31-year-old Jeffrey Parsons of Gainesville, town police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information about Parsons' whereabouts is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Dispatch at 703-771-4500. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.