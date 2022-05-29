Memorial Day weekend in Loudoun County may be slightly low on caffeine as the Starbucks union begins a weekend-long protest of what they deemed unfair labor practices by their company’s management.
The protest started after 5:30 a.m. with a picket line formed outside the Starbucks on East Market Street.
One of the store’s picketing employees, Richard Griffith, told WTOP that the management changes and hourly shortage were a severe concern for union members.
“They’ve cut our hours quite severely,” Griffith said, “just over the course of the past few months.”
Griffith says that employees are concerned as scheduled shifts fall below the hourly threshold to be eligible for benefits like health insurance — a major problem for baristas.
With the successful vote to unionize and support from other recently unionized stores, Griffith says employees have also seen a significant shift in management impacting their finances.
“We feel like we aren’t being given anyone’s full attention,” Griffith told WTOP. “…We were told that it would get better. And I guess — maybe we shouldn’t have believed them.
When asked to respond to concerns that unionizing can cause retaliation and the potential for protests to limit access to hourly pay, Griffith says that employees are making the right move. They enjoy the job, their coworkers and the autonomy that they have gained.
“We really do want to make it better,” Griffith says. ” And so, rather than quit and find something else, we really do want to do what we can to make it better and make it work for ourselves.
The Leesburg Starbucks location on East Market Street plans to strike from Saturday to Sunday, which they say is the busiest day of the week for their store.
Griffith said that picketers were not deterred by management during Saturday’s strike.
(3) comments
Mike, what? If you believe that Obamacare, which happened six years ago, is the cause of today's USD inflation rate, then you ignore international affairs which give value to the USD in the first place. America is no longer the production capital of the world, as once made us world-famous after WW2. Inflation is what happens when the residing nation becomes worth less than they produce. True international economics are way more complicated, and the scawy democwats are only partially to blame, along with supplicant republicans who have allowed this country to become a test-piece for oppressive consumerism. Some people need to study the Civil War again!
You can thank your elected democrats for imposing these cost burdens on business. Everything gets push to the consumer. Raise “corporate taxes” and increase minimum wage….guess what your coffee just went from $5 to $8. Impose Obamacare….employees will get less hours. It’s that simple
democrats
Except what we have been seeing is corporate earnings have increased because they raised prices... but they pay the workers the same rate as before.
What you argue is for the corporation to make more money at the expense of low-wage employees.
We shouldn't feel bad for millionaires.
