A 16-year-old Leesburg girl has apparently died of the flu, just days after her birthday, WTOP reports.
Katie Giovanniello, a sophomore at Heritage High School in Leesburg, died last Friday.
“This morning, we received some extremely sad news concerning a student at Heritage, Katie Giovanniello. Katie passed away unexpectedly this morning. As many of you no doubt are, I am deeply saddened by this news,” Heritage High School principal Jeff Adam announced in a Friday letter to parents.
Katie Giovanniello's parents said they are awaiting autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death, but the teen's death is believed to be flu-related.
A GoFundMe has been established to help her family with costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.