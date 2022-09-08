A Leesburg woman has been charged with murder in a domestic-related shooting Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m., where they found a man dead inside, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Alicia R. Carroll, 28, was taken into custody a short distance away, the sheriff's office said.
She is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting in the commission of a felony. Carroll was held without bond at the Loudoun County jail.
The sheriff's office has not released any further information.
