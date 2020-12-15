Loudoun County firefighters responded to a house fire in Leesburg Sunday night and upon extinguishing the blaze, located a woman's body inside.
Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Leesburg, Hamilton, Purcellville, Lansdowne, Ashburn and numerous command officers were dispatched to the fire in the 300 block of Harrison St., SE, just before 8:30 p.m. Calls to 911 reported that the house was on fire and someone may be trapped inside.
Firefighters arrived to find visible smoke from the rear of the two-story townhouse. Crews quickly entered the building and searched for the fire and any inhabitants. A small fire was located on the first floor along with the woman's body, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, confining it to the single unit, and ventilated the structure.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office investigation has determined that the fire was accidental, caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. Damages to the structure are estimated at $184,800.
Leesburg Police Department officers responded to the scene and are assisting the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation. The victim’s identification and cause of death will be released pending an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
It was the region's second fatal fire this week. On Monday, an elderly Rappahannock County woman was killed and her husband suffered burns to his head and scalp after a fire at their home in Rappahannock County.
