The LEGO Group will invest over $1 billion to construct its U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.
The company will construct a new 1.7 million-square-foot precision manufacturing facility in Meadowville Technology Park, which will create over 1,760 new jobs.
“The LEGO Group's decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company,” Youngkin said in a statement.
The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, meaning “Play Well.” Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.
The company’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in the LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. The LEGO Group will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of $56 million based on an investment of more than $1 billion and the creation of jobs estimated to be in excess of 1,760, as well as site development improvements estimated at up to $19 million, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly.
Support for the LEGO Group’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly.
Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
