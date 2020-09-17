Prince William County officials were preparing this week to mail more than triple the number of mail-in ballots than the total number of mail-in ballots the county received in the 2016 presidential election.
Michele White, the county’s elections director and general registrar, said her office plans to send out about 53,000 mail-in ballots on Friday to voters who have requested an absentee ballot so far. The county processed 16,229 mail-in ballots during the last presidential election, when just less than 200,000 county residents voted.
And in-person absentee voting will also begin Friday at three locations across the county and continue until Oct. 31.
Keith Scarborough, secretary for the county's election board, said the upcoming election will be historic in multiple ways.
“The tremendous increase in mail-in ballots is partly because of the pandemic, but also a reflection of the major changes passed by the General Assembly this year to make voting more accessible to every citizen in Virginia,” Scarborough said in an email to InsideNoVa. “From no- excuse early voting to drop boxes, the legislature has made major improvements in the voting experience.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White said the county began to see an increase in requests for mail-in ballots starting in June. White said voters can call her office if they don’t receive their mail-in ballot in a timely manner or if there’s a problem with the ballot.
To return an absentee ballot, voters can mail their ballot, return it in-person to the general registrar’s office or drop it off at any open polling place, according to the State Board of Elections.
In 2016, 196,538 residents voted in Prince William, a turnout of about 72% of registered votes. The county now has 314,030 registered voters, an increase of nearly 40,000 from 2016, and the election office is planning for increased voter turnout of up to 90%.
Voters are not required to have a witness sign their absentee ballot after a federal judge ruled Aug. 21 in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union and the League of Women Voters of Virginia to temporarily suspend that requirement in Virginia during the pandemic.
Due to a change in state law, registered voters can cast their ballot early, either in person or by requesting an absentee ballot in the mail, without needing an excuse.
In addition, under a new state law, election officials can count mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by noon on Friday, Nov. 6. Previously election officials could only count mail-in ballots received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Unofficial election results will still be released Nov. 3, which will include in-person voting and absentee ballots received through that point. It’s unclear how many mail-in ballots officials will receive after Nov. 3 and whether those will change the results significantly.
The last day to register to vote is Friday, Oct. 13, and the final day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23.
The county is hiring 1,600 residents to staff the 93 polling locations on Nov. 3. Visit the “Become an election officer” page at pwcvotes.org to learn more. The application deadline is Oct. 2.
