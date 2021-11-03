Brandon Brown finds himself in a position he did not ask for or seek. He’s just a professional race car driver focusing on his chosen line of work.

But the Hylton High School graduate’s first name has become part of a phrase with a hidden meaning that conservatives are using to insult President Joe Biden.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is a watered-down version of a more vulgar line: “F- Joe Biden.”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase began circulating following Brown’s NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Oct. 2 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

It was Brown’s first national series win and as an NBC reporter interviewed him afterward, the crowd behind him began yelling something that was initially hard to hear. During the interview, the reporter mistakenly said the crowd was saying, “Let’s go, Brandon.” Eventually, it became clear that the crowd was actually saying “F- Joe Biden.”

From there, “Let’s Go Brandon” took off in conservative circles as a way to attack President Biden in less vulgar terms.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan has worn a “Let’s Go Brandon” mask. Florida Republican Rep. Bill Posey uttered the phrase last month to conclude a House floor speech.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz posted a photo at Game 2 of the World Series, where he’s standing with a Houston Astros fan with a sign that says “LET’S GO BRANDON.”

Brown himself has not publicly commented on the phrase.

The 28-year-old began racing at an early age, winning state rookie of the year honors.

He began competing with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while going to school at Coastal Carolina.

His family-owned racing team, Brandonbilt Motorsports, is headquartered in Fredericksburg.