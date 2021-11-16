The Virginia Department of Health has teamed up with libraries across the state, including Alexandria and Fredericksburg, to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost.
The pilot program begins this week and will run through Friday, Dec. 31. Alexandria Public Library and Central Rappahannock Regional Library in Fredericksburg are participating. Additional libraries may opt into the program at a later date, the VDH said in a news release.
Individuals can pick up a virtually-guided Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from the library, use it in the privacy of their home and receive digital test results in 15 minutes. The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities, and other vulnerable populations.
“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, DO MPH, deputy director, Office of Epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”
The at-home test kit uses the eMed digital platform. Users will need a mobile device or computer to create an account and to join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who guides users through the testing process. Once the test has been completed, the user will receive a test result within 15 minutes, and eMed will report the results to VDH.
If you are feeling ill, call your library about contactless pick-up options or send someone to pick up the test kit for you.
For more information, please visit the library program webpage or email testinginfo@vdh.virginia.gov.
