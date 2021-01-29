A 30,000-square-foot Lidl grocery store will anchor Liberty Market, a new retail center coming to the grounds of the old Lorton Reformatory, the developer announced Thursday.
Lidl’s new store is in for building permits with Fairfax County and has been approved by Virginia Department of Historic Resources, National Park Service, and Fairfax County’s Architectural Review Board, Elm Street Development said in a news release. It will be located at 9001 White Spruce Way, Lorton. An opening date will be announced later.
Elm Street Development will also build a new multi-tenant retail building to complete the shopping center. The two new buildings, plus the seven existing historic structures at the site, will make up Liberty Market, inside the old brick walls that surround the center.
Liberty Market is the commercial component of the 80-acre project called Liberty, which is transforming the old D.C. prison complex into an "urban village." Part of the campus has already been turned into a residential community with 172 apartments and 180 single-family and town homes.
The old Lorton Reformatory operated along Va. 123 just across the bridge from Occoquan from 1910 until 2001, when the final prisoners were moved and the complex closed.
