Grocery store chain Lidl, JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Tropical Smoothie Cafe plan to open this spring in the Sugarland Crossing shopping center in Sterling.
Lidl has signed on to replace the former Shoppers Food Warehouse as the grocery anchor. Work is underway for the 26,114-square-foot store to open this spring.
JOANN Fabrics plans to open in a 35,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Home Vivant Furniture, according to a new lease from Combined Properties, which manages the shopping center.
Tropical Smoothie Café has also planned to move in and open this spring.
Sugarland Crossing is located in Sterling along Route 7-Leeburg Pike near Dranesville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.