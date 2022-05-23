Lidl will open its McLean store on June 1 with a ribbon cutting and gifts cards for the first 100 customers.
The ribbon will be cut at 7:40 a.m., with the store at 1330 Chain Bridge Road officially opening at 8 a.m. Lidl invested about $10 million in the site for its 34th Virginia store.
The McLean Lidl creates 45 new jobs with starting pay for associates at $16 per hour, the company said in a news release.
The company is also partnering with the SHARE Food Pantry of McLean to provide food to people in need in the community. Throug grand opening weekend, Lidl will donate $1 to the food bank for every new myLidl member who signs up and sets the new store as their home store.
In 1973, Lidl opened its first store in Ludwigshafen, Germany. In 2015, the company opened its U.S. headquarters in Arlington and has since expanded to more than 150 stores in nine states along the East Coast.
