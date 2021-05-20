Grocery store chain Lidl is now open in the Sugarland Crossing shopping center in Sterling.
The store serves as the new grocery anchor for the Loudoun County center, occupying a 26,114 square foot space at 47100 Community Plaza, #175 in Sterling.
Lidl opened its doors May 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the first 100 customers received gift cards ranging from $5 to $100.
Lidl’s current hours are 8 a.m. to p.m. daily.
In 1973, Lidl opened its first store in Ludwigshafen, Germany. In 2015, the company opened its U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Virginia and has since expanded to more than 100 stores in nine states along the East Coast. Lidl’s Sterling location is part of a publicized plan to open 50 new grocery stores before the end of 2021.
Another national brand, Tropical Smoothie Café, opened its Sugarland Crossing location on May 11.
This summer, JOANN Fabrics plans to open in a 35,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Home Vivant Furniture.
Sugarland Crossing is located in Sterling along Route 7-Leeburg Pike near Dranesville Road.
