Lidl US announced plans Tuesday to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021, including six in Northern Virginia.
The new Northern Virginia locations include Alexandria on Little River Turnpike; Burke on Olde Keene Mill Road; Chantilly on Chantilly Crossing Lane; Falls Church on Gallows Road; Manassas on Liberia Avenue and Sterling on Leesburg Pike.
Other new Lidl stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, bringing the total number of stores in the United States to 150.
Lidl said it will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities.
According to a company news release, recent academic studies have documented Lidl’s cost-cutting effect in new markets it enters. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed Lidl’s pricing to be up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.
This month, the National Retail Federation ranked Lidl as the top retailer in its Hot 100 Retailers list of fastest-growing companies.
Click here for the full list of planned Lidl locations.
