Lighthouse Guild announced on June 13 that it is awarding 15 college scholarships of $10,000 each to students from across the country who are legally blind and will be entering college or attending graduate school in the fall.
Among the 15 students is Kenny Calhoun of Aldie. Calhoun will be attending William & Mary this fall to study physics.
Lighthouse Guild scholarships are based on strong academic accomplishment and merit to help students who are legally blind make a successful transition to college and graduate school. The 2023 recipients will be attending some of the nation’s most competitive universities.
Since 2005, Lighthouse Guild’s Scholarship Program has awarded over $2.7 million in scholarships to outstanding students from around the country. Former scholarship recipients have gone on to careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, neuroscientists, social workers, business owners, investors, epidemiologists, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, journalists and computer scientists.
“It’s challenging for young people today to achieve their higher education goals, and students who are visually impaired face particular challenges,” said President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild Calvin W. Roberts in a news release. “We are pleased to support these outstanding students, so they have a clearer path to success in their chosen careers. I congratulate them on their academic achievements and wish them well in the future.”
