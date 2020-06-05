A firefighter was injured and two people displaced after a Thursday night fire in Clifton caused by a lightning strike.
Fairfax County fire crews were called to the 14000 block of Marleigh Lane at 9:33 p.m. and arrived to find fire through the roof.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for evaluation, Fairfax County fire officials said in a news release. There were no civilian injuries reported.
The house was unoccupied at the time. A neighbor observed fire from the roof and called 9-1-1. It is unknown if smoke alarms activated.
Fire investigators determined that the fire originated was natural in nature and started on the roof. The cause of the fire was a lightning strike.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not needed. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $92,500.
