A lightning strike caused a Thursday morning fire that left extensive damage to a home in Woodbridge.
Fire crews were called to the 4000 block of Tuscany Court off Prince William Parkway at 3:24 a.m. after a resident reported his neighbor’s house on fire.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout the single-family house, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said.
No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.
The home sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by county building officials.
