At least 14 people were hurt, including eight who are in the hospital, after a car slammed into a building Friday evening in Arlington.
Arlington County police told WTOP the crash happened at North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard at the Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant just before 7 p.m.
Four of the injured have critical injuries and four have injuries that are not life-threatening, police said in an update Friday night. Six people were treated on the scene and released.
.@ARLnowDOTcom Please keep the all the injured in your thoughts and prayers. Thanks to .@ArlingtonVaPD and .@ArlingtonVaFD for their quick response. We are devastated.— Irelands Four Courts (@irelands4courts) August 12, 2022
WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who was on the scene, spoke to server Mary Reilly who was inside when the crash happened and she described it as “like an explosion.”
Police do not yet know why the car crashed.
All lanes of Wilson Boulevard and Clarendon Boulevard were blocked between N. Veitch Street and N. Rhodes Street. North Courthouse Road is closed from 14th Street North to Wilson Boulevard.
Huge fire at Ireland Four Courts right now @WTOP @ArlingtonVaFD. Windows were broken and people were laying on the ground outside. pic.twitter.com/zMVTbs968u— Sarah (@sarcchang) August 12, 2022
