Fort Belvoir celebrated Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory M. Kleinholz’s retirement from the U.S. Army with a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 20.
Friends, family and colleagues of Kleinholz gathered in Thurman Auditorium on the installation, as well as on a livestream, to congratulate him on a successful 29-year Army career and over two years of impactful leadership of the Garrison as the senior noncommissioned officer, who advises the garrison commander on all personnel matters.
“My dad departed the Army in June of 1966 from Fort Belvoir, and now I’m leaving from Fort Belvoir,” said Kleinholz, whose father was a military police officer. “I don’t see how that happened or why that happened, but it did. His last duty station and mine is the same place, so that’s pretty special.”
Kleinholz’s awards and decorations from his service include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, NATO Medal, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge and the Combat Action Badge.
Kleinholz used his extensive skill set acquired from his Army career to help lead the Belvoir garrison, said Colonel Joseph V. Messina, the installation’s commander.
During the ceremony, Kleinholz passed the garrison’s flag to Messina, who then passed it to Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hopkins. Hopkins has assumed the role of interim command sergeant major.
“I’d like to congratulate Sgt. Maj. Kleinholz for his lifetime of service and everything he has done for the Army, for our families and for this garrison specifically,” Messina added.
“Long before people first became the guiding principle of today’s Army, Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Kleinholz was putting his people first everyday. He wanted to understand every aspect of what the garrison is and what it does.”
During Kleinholz’s time on Belvoir, he was known for going above and beyond to help families, support the community and build a strong leadership presence on the base, Messina said. Kleinholz assumed his leadership role six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and greatly contributed to protecting the health of Fort Belvoir by providing leadership, direction and vision for the installation’s workforce.
“I can tell you, from personal experience, that until you sit in his shoes…you really have no idea what a broad and comprehensive job this is, and he knows it inside and out,” Messina said. “With a limited amount of time and resources, he found unique ways to get around the ‘no’s,’ he got around the speedbumps, he found ways to get to ‘yes’ and to take care of people. And to me, that’s the biggest thing that you can do.”
Attendees lined up after the conclusion of the ceremony to personally congratulate and thank Kleinholz for his contribution to the Fort Belvoir community.
Kleinholz recently passed the Missouri Life Health and Accident Insurance exam and plans to take his skills to Missouri to work with Jones Investment Group, where he will advocate for United Veterans Benefits, an organization that works with families transitioning into long-term healthcare environments.
