Live and in person: Indoor events return to the Hylton next month

The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas plans to reopen at full capacity for most indoor events next month, and tickets are now on sale.
The fall lineup includes the return of indoor Hylton Presents programming, classes and workshops through the Veterans and the Arts Initiative, events by Hylton Center Arts Partners and outdoor concerts at Hylton on the Hill.
For indoor events, masks will be required for unvaccinated visitors ages 5 and up and recommended for vaccinated visitors. The center also says that outside fresh air supply has been increased by 50% and that ventilation systems will run continuously to increase the exchange of air.
The 2021/2022 season will kick off Sept. 12 with Arts Alive! 2021, a free, family-friendly arts festival. The annual event will feature Prince William County Arts Council members and other community performers and fine artists, hands-on activities, multiple stages of performances, exhibits and food vendors
Concerts return to the outdoor space Hylton on the Hill with a free performance by the U.S. Army Band Downrange on Sept. 18, followed by the Bumper Jacksons on Sept. 19. The outdoor series continues with a bluegrass and country band, The Grascals, on Sept. 26 and the blues fusion ensemble Carly Harvey’s Kiss & Ride Oct. 3.
The indoor Hylton Presents series officially relaunches Oct. 10 with pianist Jeffrey Siegel with his concerts with commentary. On Oct. 30, the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra will present its Big Band Era performance “Swingin’ with the Met.”
Other performances scheduled in September and October include:
Veterans and the Arts Initiative events
Ukulele Workshop Series
Tuesdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 26, from 7-8 p.m.
(In person and online)
Musicians of all skill levels are invited to try the ukulele in seven weeks of workshops with Glen McCarthy, instructor at Mason Community Arts Academy and at George Mason University
Songwriting Series for Military Kids
Sundays, Sept. 26-Oct. 31, from 1-3 p.m.
Music Theater Building on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus
This six-week series for military kids and teenagers will teach songwriting skills in a collaborative, safe environment.
Arts Partners Programming
Prince William Little Theatre
“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”
Oct. 8-9 and 15-16 at 8 p.m.
Oct. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.
Gregory Family Theater
$20 adult; $17 senior (55 and over), student (13 years of age and older) and active and retired military; $13 youth (12 years and younger)
Set in early 1950s’ London, the plot involves a tennis pro who schemes to murder his wife for her money, but an American mystery writer, plus a cool, inquisitive investigator enter the picture.
Manassas Chorale
“The Roaring Twenties – Then and Now”
Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
$25, $23 adult; free to GMU students and children (18 years and younger)
The 100-voice Chorale, its smaller Ensemble, and the top choirs from select local high schools will celebrate popular tunes from the 1920s, as well as favorite stage and screen melodies of 2020.
Manassas Ballet Theatre
“Dracula”
Oct. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.
Streaming begins Oct. 30
$65, $55, $45, $35, and $25
This dramatic and seductive production transports the audience to Transylvania after dark where the taste of blood promises eternal youth.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra
“Back to the Classics”
Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
$20 adult; $16 senior (62 +), active and retired military, and educator; students free.
The Manassas Symphony Orchestra returns to Merchant Hall with a program featuring acclaimed violinist Emil Chudnovsky performing Beethoven's extraordinary Violin Concerto in D Major.
