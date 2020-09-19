Marine Corps Base Quantico will continue live-fire training over the next week, which may result in loud noises and noticeable ground vibrations.
Training will be held at the following dates and time frames:
- Sunday, Sept. 20, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-midnight
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7 a.m.-midnight
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m.-midnight
Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
MCB Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions.
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
