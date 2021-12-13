Living a dream: Dancer will be Sugar Plum Fairy one more time

Kaitlin Frankenfield landed her dream role as the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker” the first season after Manassas Ballet Theatre hired her in the fall of 2014.
Every year since then, Frankenfield has danced the part of the Sugar Plum Fairy, ruler of the Kingdom of Sweets who welcomes the Nutcracker Prince and Clara as her guests. But this year will be her last show dancing as the mythical queen before she retires in the spring.
“I just feel super fortunate every time I get to do it,” Frankenfield said. “Like I’m living my dreams out.”
Last December, after months of virtual-only performances, the Hylton Performing Arts Center gave the Manassas Ballet permission to perform “The Nutcracker” in front of a live but significantly reduced audience. Only 150 people were allowed in the building, and the cast, crew and staff were also limited.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia have been lifted, the Hylton will allow its 1,100-seat main theater to be at full capacity for this year’s holiday performance with a few caveats. Amy Wolfe, the ballet’s artistic director, said attendees either have to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.
Almost all the staff and dancers in the show have been vaccinated, she said, except for the children between the ages of 5 and 11 who have only just become eligible to receive the vaccine.
Wolfe said the ballet is choreographing the performances to keep everyone as healthy as possible. For example, children won’t hold hands with each other.
“We used to make a circle at different points in the party scene, and instead of keeping it, [the children’s] hands are on their waists,” she added. “And costume-wise, we're still keeping it where all the mice and rats and soldiers have built-in masks as part of their costumes.”
Frankenfield said that the extra precautions are why Manassas Ballet can perform at full capacity while some other groups are still not back to in-person performances.
“I just have to remind myself how lucky we are,” she added.
Although she is looking forward to her retirement, Frankenfield said she will miss the daily routine, the camaraderie with other dancers and the memories she accumulated over her many years with the company.
“I feel pretty lucky that I’ve been able to do this for so long because it is such a hard career on your body, and I guess the highlight for me is that I’ve been able to dance for so long and enjoy it for so long,” she said.
Wolfe said that not only is Kaitlin talented, but also she has grown as a dancer over the years, making her “an absolute joy to work with.”
“If [audiences have] been watching Kaitlin through the years they should not miss her final sugar plum. It will be very beautiful and very special,” Wolfe said.
Frankenfield’s partner in “The Nutcracker,” Joshua Burnham, who dances the part of the Cavalier, said he and Frankenfield have been dance partners for eight years, including shows such as “Sleeping Beauty,” “Don Quixote” and “Giselle.”
“It’s been just such a wonderful experience, and she’s such a professional,” he said. “You kind of want to have a great connection with your partner and there’s only one way to get it, and that’s through years of dancing together.”
“The Nutcracker” – about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King – is typically the ballet’s most popular production of the year, often selling out multiple in-person performances.
Two separate casts will perform the show on alternating days. Burnham and Frankenfield will be dancing as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier in “Cast B” (Dec. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 21 and 23 at 3 p.m.) and as the lead flower couple in “Cast A.”
“Everyone should come back to the Hylton and immerse themselves in the beauty and the traditions of ‘The Nutcracker’ for their holidays – the sights, the sound, the feel, all of it,” Wolfe said. “I am very, very happy that we are able to do this for them.”
