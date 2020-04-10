Water's End Brewery and Beltway Brewing Company have partnered to brew a beer dedicated to helping our local healthcare heroes currently on the frontline fighting COVID-19.
PPE (People Performing under Extreme conditions) will be available in six-packs, with $6 from each pack donated to the Inova COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Fund.
The fund is currently being used in part to supply healthcare workers with Personal Protective Equipment, of which our country faces an urgent national shortage.
Please refer to the link below for details on the donation process, information on the INOVA Health Fund, and details on how to purchase this brew. https://www.ppebeer.com/
The PPE brew is available for pre-purchase and will be released on Saturday, April 25.
