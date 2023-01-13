The region’s top economic development professionals said the outlook for Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park was bright in different ways, telling an audience from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Wednesday that even if recession fears do materialize, their respective localities should be well-positioned to sustain a downturn and continue sustaining economic progress.
Prince William Economic Development Director Christina Winn, Manassas Economic Development Director Patrick Small and Manassas Park Economic Development Director A. LaMar Hoy all spoke with optimism at the Chamber’s “Future of the Region” event at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge Wednesday evening.
Representing Manassas, Small touted the city’s consistently low unemployment below 3%. And while the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the city’s restaurants and meals tax revenue in 2020, by the end of 2022, Small said, meals tax revenue had nearly recovered, a display of the durability of the city’s dining and drinking appeal.
The city’s industrial and office real estate market has also remained persistently tight. According to the latest markets report from Small’s office, industrial vacancies are down to an all-time low of 1.3% after several high-profile expansions and moves into Manassas from several aeronautics companies, trucking company A. Duie Pyle and Falls Church Distillers.
In office space, while the Northern Virginia region as a whole saw more open office space become available than being leased in 2022, Manassas’s office market actually also hit a record low for vacancy rate at 2.6%, according to the report.
The city, Small told the Chamber group on Wednesday, is also trying to do its part to help businesses contending with the high rents on office and industrial space. He touted the city’s facade grant program, which matches investments for exterior improvements on commercial buildings.
The city’s GRADUATE program, meanwhile, is another way in which the city’s economic development team is trying to aid job-seekers and businesses in the area. Through the program, adult learners can earn their GED in English or Spanish with the exam and classes paid for.
For Prince William County, Winn also painted a positive picture of the local economic outlook, but said her office was preparing for something of an economic downturn or even recession in the coming year. But, she said, they’re anticipating that if a recession does ultimately take hold, many businesses may try to “ride it out” before heading right to layoffs, in part because of how tight the labor market still remains.
“We’re not going to see the great layoffs that we’ve had in prior recessions, and employers are going to try to ride it out,” she said. “It’s really hard to find talent.”
Whatever the next year or so brings, the county’s economy remains strong, Winn said, with over 1,000 new businesses created in Prince William County since the onset of the pandemic.
“Going into this potential recession, we are in a very solid economic performance place,” Winn said Wednesday.
Rising interest rates could change the economics of certain big development projects. As of now, though, the math hasn’t changed for some of the county’s biggest developments that should be coming on line in the next few years, like University Village, Potomac Shores, the Quartz District and Riverside Station. And of course, in terms of data center projects, there’s likely much more to come pending approval. According to Winn, about 20 more projects for a combined 5.9 million square feet are in some form of development.
In the next year, the county’s economic development department is hoping to get a new microloan program up and running. With American Rescue Plan Act money, Winn said, the plan is to offer loans of up to $30,000 for small businesses that “may not be able to go through traditional lending.” With $500,000 total in seed funding approved by the Board of County Supervisors, Winn said the county is just waiting on final approval from the Small Business Administration.
That program would be separate from the county’s IGNITE program, Winn said, which was recently expanded to $1 million funding for “high-growth companies looking to expand or locate in Prince William County. Previously companies could either receive grants of $25,000 in the pre-revenue or start-up phase, or $50,000 for post-revenue companies or pre-revenue companies with investor or institutional funding. In the last year, Winn said, a third grant level of $100,000 has been added for companies with an “active sales funnel for product and purchase orders,” a business team in place and other funding of at least $1 million.
“So if you know any high-tech employers or start-ups, let them know,” Winn told the crowd.
For Manassas Park, Hoy focused largely on the huge changes being made downtown, where a new city hall and library building was completed over the summer and 300 townhomes are set to be built.
According to Hoy, residents should see the second locations of Manassass’s Jirani’s Coffeehouse and Gainesville’s La Finca Mexican restaurant moving into the ground floor of the city hall building by the end of the summer in 2023. He and his team are still looking for a steakhouse, a seafood restaurant and a fast-casual spot to move in eventually as well.
By the end of 2024, Hoy said, the new VRE parking deck that will be used for the train station and the downtown area should be completed, and in 2025 the downtown entertainment complex – which is supposed to have a movie theater and potentially an arcade – will go up along with the 300 new townhomes from Stanley Martin.
So far, the retail side of the development has seen some hiccups, with Cinema Cafe pulling out of an agreement to build the theater complex last year, citing inflation. The city is now going to transfer the property to Norton Scott to build the complex and lease it out. Hoy said negotiations were still ongoing for the theater operator that will ultimately take over, and that progress was being made in drawing a slew of businesses to the development once it's built out.
The ultimate goal, he said, is to make downtown Manassas Park a place where you can live, work from home comfortably, dine and play.
“Manassas Park has been a bedroom community,” he said. “Now we’re looking to establish ourself as a city that’s going to stand on its own two feet.”
Note the quote that “while the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the city’s restaurants”, “meals tax revenue had nearly recovered”. One might ask why, if restaurants were suffering a “massive impact”, did Prince William County elect to impose a 4% meals tax just when they were most vulnerable.
Note also: “in terms of data center projects, there’s likely much more to come pending approval. According to Winn, about 20 more projects for a combined 5.9 million square feet are in some form of development.’ That’s an exceedingly low estimate which reveals only a tip of the iceberg. In fact, incomprehensibly massive data center development is already driving land prices to the point where housing and businesses our residents can actually benefit from are being crowded out.
Our economic development gurus should be careful what they brag about.
