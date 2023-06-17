Loudoun County golfer Michael Brennan missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles on Friday but finished better than several notable professionals, including Justin Thomas.

Brennan, 21, a 2019 graduate of Tuscarora High School in Leesburg and the reigning ACC Player of the Year out of Wake Forest, made the field for the prestigious championship on June 5 with a remarkable finish at the qualifying event at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland. (Check it out here.)

Playing in the first round early Thursday morning at Los Angeles Country Club, Brennan had another highlight when he made a miraculous birdie from off the green on the third hole to move to 1-under par.

UNREAL 😲Michael Brennan's birdie from off the green @USOpenGolf is incredible.pic.twitter.com/yUqEsW7ivZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 15, 2023

However, that was his only birdie on a day when two players shot record scores of 8-under par 62, and he finished with a 4-over-par 74.

In Friday's second round, Brennan made two birdies, but they were offset by seven bogeys for a round of 5-over 75 and a two-day total of 9-over 149.

Only the 65 players who finished the second round with a total score of 142 or under qualified for the third and fourth rounds Saturday and Sunday. The tournament began with 156 players.

Despite not making the cut, Brennan still fared better than Thomas, who has won two major championships but shot a 14-over 154 for the first two rounds. Other notable players who missed the cut included Jason Day (also a 9-over 149), Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.

Rickie Fowler led the tournament after two rounds with a score of 10-under-par 130.

On Tuesday, Brennan played a practice round with Fowler, Thomas and Speith. The round made headlines thanks, in part, to a 2012 photo featuring Brennan dressed as Fowler for Halloween. Fowler ended up signing the photo for the 9-year-old Brennan and predicted the two would play a practice round at the 2025 U.S. Open, according to GolfWeek.com.