The Virginia Department of Health has directed local health districts to close their vaccination pre-registration forms by this evening to shift to a statewide system next week.
During this time, existing waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia, the agency said in a news release.
Pre-registration, through the new statewide system, will be available again on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Anyone who has previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district, will be automatically imported into the new statewide system. Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue, the release said.
Local pre-registration forms will close at 5 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 12. During the weekend, the state will de-duplicate, clean, and consolidate the data from the local health district systems. In addition, data from the Virginia Immunization Information System will be used to remove individuals from the pre-registration list who have already been vaccinated.
The Prince William Health District will send a new link for the statewide pre-registration system at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the district said in a news release.
If you previously registered for the vaccine using the Prince William Health District waitlist Form, you will maintain your status in the waitlist queue when your registration is uploaded into the statewide system, the district said.
During the transition between systems, vaccination pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout the state of Virginia from 5 p.m. today through Tuesday. You will not be able to pre-register for a vaccine during this period or check your status in the statewide system.
"We know that changes in vaccine clinic create confusion and anxiety for some," the district said. "We will continuously keep information for the community current and up to date. These changes will allow us to more rapidly vaccinate those on the waitlist."
