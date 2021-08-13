Military children from Woodbridge, Alexandria and Burke are among the finalists in a global online talent contest, seeking to win family vacations to Universal Studios.
Voting in the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s “Military Kids Have Talent” contest is open through Monday, Aug. 16. Viewers are encouraged to watch the competitors on vimeo.com/580843991 and then vote for their favorite talented military kid in each category at hiddenheroes.org/vote. Finalists are divided into five age groups, along with a group category.
Military kids from around the world submitted recordings of performances. From Woodbridge to Camp Humphreys, South Korea, the 30 finalists exhibit talents in solo and group performances, including music, dance, wrestling and cooking. Finalists from Virginia include:
- Aniyah Seaberry, 9, of Woodbridge (Piano)
- Lina Amigleo, 10, of Alexandria (Singing/Ukulele)
- Palmer Moore, 15, of Burke (Cooking)
- Colton Lane Flohe, 5, of Chesapeake (Singing)
- Leiyah Skye, 5, of Hampton (Singing)
- Kalea Francheska, 7, of Hampton (Singing)
- Alissa Chapman, 15, of Chesapeake (Singing)
Winners will receive a free family vacation for four to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., courtesy of sponsors Comcast NBCUniversal and American Airlines.
“Military kids, especially our nation’s hidden helpers, represent the patriotism, selflessness and bravery that makes America so special,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “Through Military Kids Have Talent, an emotional and recreational outlet for kids and their families, we’re thrilled to spotlight our country’s youngest heroes and celebrate the unique talents they have to offer.”
Hosted by actor Jocko Sims, the contest showcases the talent of the children and survivors of our nation’s service members and veterans. Sims said Elizabeth Dole created the organization after seeing the challenges military caregivers face firsthand, when her husband, Sen. Bob Dole, was hospitalized at Walter Reed.
“During that time, she connected with countless caregivers, spouses, parents, siblings and children who dropped everything to care for their wounded, ill and injured warriors. She made it her mission to help,” Sims said.
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is focused on empowering, supporting and honoring the nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers – spouses, parents, family members and friends – who care for America’s wounded, ill, or injured service members and veterans.
