Twelve Prince William County nonprofits have received a total of $1 million in CARES Act money through the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William.
The latest round of funding follows $950,000 that was awarded to 14 nonprofits in August by the alliance, a nonprofit association of human services providers that aids local residents.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding was allocated by the county. Organizations receiving funding in the latest round are:
Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT Inc., $120,000 to provide personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for residential and learning facilities.
Carried to Full Term, $50,000 to cover the cost of housing and utilities, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, emergency housing, clothing, educational fees, transportation assistance, legal support to cover family court fees, mental and behavioral support for mothers needing child care coverage, counseling and longer-term mental health services.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Children's Intervention Services, $50,000 to assist those in need with covering rent and utility payments.
Debre Medhanit Eyesus Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, $50,000 to provide the underserved African immigrant community with rent and utility assistance, access to healthcare appointments, childcare cost subsidies and employment assistance.
First Home Alliance, $150,000 to provide housing, counseling and assistance with rent and mortgage payments.
Formed Families Forward, $75,000 to provide respite care and childcare for families with developmentally and intellectually disabled children.
Kuma Foundation, $150,000 to provide utility and employment assistance.
Legal Services of Northern Virginia, $50,000 to provide legal counsel and representation in eviction cases for households impacted by COVID-19.
New Creatures in Christ Ministries Inc., $100,000 to provide rent, childcare, emergency housing assistance and other unmet needs to those affected by COVID-19.
Northern Virginia Family Service, $55,000 to provide childcare and educational support for children who live within the SERVE Family Shelter during the school year and are engaged in virtual learning while their parents work during the day.
Potomac Valley Church of Christ, $150,000 to provide rent, mortgage and utility assistance.
Unity in the Community Inc., $50,000 to provide rental assistance to families in need.
