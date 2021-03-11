Local organization aims to end cancers in children and dogs

Children and dogs have a lot in common and a very special connection. As newborns, both are without question the cutest things on the planet. You want to hold them, talk in silly voices to them, teach them new things, and most of all, give them every bit of your unconditional love.
Unfortunately, the similarities don’t end there. Each year in the United States, 16,000 children and 6 million dogs develop cancer – and both groups develop cancers that are similar in nature, including bone and brain cancers, leukemia and lymphoma.
Ulrike Szalay is on a mission to help both populations. She is the CEO and president of Canines-N-Kids, a nonprofit organization she began with the sole goal to “crush cancer at both ends of the leash.”
Szalay launched Canines-N-Kids in 2017 after working at a biotech company that was developing a viral technology that targeted cancer cells without the toxicities of chemotherapies. After conducting clinical trials with the drug in both adult human and canine cancer patients, company researchers realized the approach might benefit both groups. Fascinated by these findings, Ulrike decided something had to be done to accelerate progress in both populations. But what?
Fighting the C-word with the A-team
Szalay began contacting both pediatric and veterinary oncologists in the United States and around the world. Through her hard work, contacts and history in the field, she assembled a stellar team of doctors and researchers committed to building comparative research on bone cancers, brain tumors, lymphoma and leukemia.
She also established the organization’s highly regarded Paws for a Cure Research Symposium, which identifies the most promising projects and encourages researchers to work together.
“We are looking at research that aligns basic data between shared childhood and canine cancers in order to better understand the genetics of those cancers and the fundamental biology of cancer development,” Szalay said. “We’re looking at how cancer spreads and comes back, as well as how tumors respond to new therapies and whether we can minimize the toxicity of treatments in our most vulnerable patients – two- and four-legged.”
Playing with the big dogs
As you can imagine, an effort of this magnitude requires tremendous support to attract volunteers, donors and partners. It is important to Szalay that the foundation perform not just top-notch science but conduct fundraising programs people can connect with in their hearts.
Through creative, grassroots fundraising efforts that include an annual dog bowl challenge (where you and your pup race to clean your dog bowl – don’t worry, you don’t have to eat dog food or treats!), community dog washes, and more traditional fundraisers like marathons and golf tournaments, Canines-N-Kids has steadily increased its fundraising efforts.
It has also built serious awareness of its mission. Today, the group has partnerships with such notables as the Petco Foundation, Blue Buffalo Foundation, the V Foundation and national drug research and manufacturer Eli Lilly.
“Love is at the center of everything we do.” Szalay said. “One of the really compelling parts of this is that when you work with children who are battling cancer and then you see a dog who is battling cancer, you see the common thread, they just want to get it over with and get back to playing. They don’t complain. This is so inspiring to me. The wisdom of children and dogs keeps me going every day.”
This article originally appeared in the Gainesville/Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine, published by InsideNoVa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.