Officials with Northern Virginia police departments say they are aware of information circulating on social media about possible terrorist attacks at malls this Halloween, but note that details are limited.
A spokesperson for the FBI Washington Field Office on Friday afternoon said the agency had no comment.
"However, we would remind you the FBI takes all potential threats to public safety seriously and we take all appropriate steps to determine the credibility of any information we receive," the spokesperson said in an email.
The rumors starting circulating early this afternoon with what appeared to be a screenshot of some sort of law-enforcement email saying there is a threat of potential ISIS attack by an "activated Northern Virginia cell" this weekend, specifically targeting a mall or shopping center in the "Alexandria or Woodbridge area."
The note goes on to say the information was validated by local police departments and came from the "Pentagon Police/FBI."
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis on Friday said his department is stepping up police presence over the weekend at malls, shopping centers and along major transportation hubs and thoroughfares as his detectives work to corroborate the information.
Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said the department is aware of the information circulating and will "provide additional information when we are able."
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying information was limited about the possible threat and was not specific to the county.
"As we work to corroborate the information with our local, state, and federal partners in the National Capital Region, the LCSO will increase patrols this weekend in high-visibility locations to include shopping centers, malls, and other commercial establishments," the statement said.
