Police agencies in Northern Virginia said they were keeping an eye on area religious institutions after an hours-long hostage situation Saturday at a synagogue in Texas.
The suspect in the incident at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas "may be motivated by the desire to free a Pakistani scientist who was convicted of attempting to kill U.S. officers in Afghanistan," CNN reported.
The situation, which had been ongoing for hours, ended around 10:40 p.m., with Texas authorities announcing all hostages were released and safe.
"We are closely monitoring the situation in Texas and our thoughts go out to all affected," Fairfax County police said in a tweet Saturday. "While there is no credible threat or nexus to Northern Virginia, Fairfax County police officers will join departments in the National Capital Region to pay special attention to religious institutions."
Prince William County police said in a tweet while there were no indications of threats toward locations in the county, "our officers are remaining vigilant while we work with our community partners in the days ahead to ensure everyone is safe at our houses of worship."
