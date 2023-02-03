Four local students are overseeing an organization dedicated to making a difference in their community by reducing food waste.
Niveda Mahesh, a senior at Woodbridge High School, is the president of a nonprofit called 4Girls 4Change that helps build sustainable solutions for local restaurants to reduce their food waste. Through the program, restaurants can donate unused food to those in need rather than have it end up in landfills.
The group has successfully collaborated with a local McDonald’s, Welburn Management, Food Donation Connection and StreetLight Community Outreach.
Mahesh is accompanied by her sister and two cousins: Akina Senan from Colgan High School is the vice president of the organization, Nandita Mahesh from Lake Ridge Middle School is the secretary, and Nitika Senan from Thomas Aquinas Regional School is the chief question officer.
The four began their mission two years ago as a way to enact the positive change they wanted to see in their neighborhoods. Initially, the project sought to simply put restaurants’ leftover food to better use, but in doing so, they learned this helped to decrease the amount of waste going into landfills, which reduces the amount of methane gas released into the environment.
“Our vision is to help inspire kids to start small and dream big,” Mahesh said. “We want to help create long-term sustainable change, which we believe starts in our local community.”
Thus far, 4Girls 4Change’s efforts have contributed to over 1,000 pounds of unused restaurant food items being donated to StreetLight’s homeless shelter to feed those in the Woodbridge community, and the equivalent of more than 100 pounds of greenhouse methane gas emissions has been reduced from landfill waste.
Mahesh recently participated in a competition at National Society of High School Scholars’ Scholars Day in Atlanta, where she presented the nonprofit’s concept to a panel of judges. 4Girls was one of 10 winners to receive a $10,000 grant from the Be More Fund, which was created to acknowledge positive, future-focused work by students, young professionals and educators.
4Girls 4Change’s founders plan to expand its work to other local restaurants, although they have found that smaller eateries are more reluctant to embrace initiatives like theirs due to costs, required training and disruption to daily operations. In hopes of alleviating these concerns, the organization will help with initial funding and required training.
The nonprofit is also looking to expand its outreach in the coming years to have more local youth join the cause.
“When we started 4Girls 4Change, we didn’t want to keep it small. We want to add more kids from our local community,” Mahesh said. “We want 4Girls 4Change to expand and grow as an organization.”
