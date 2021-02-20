Five Northern Virginia high school basketball teams compete Saturday for state championships.
Follow InsideNoVa.com and @InsideNoVA for scores, stories and photos.
BOYS
Class 6
Saturday, 7 p.m.
WHO: Potomac (13-0) at Centreville (13-2)
STATE FINAL HISTORY: Potomac is seeking its fourth state title in the program’s history … Centreville was declared the Class 6 co-champion last year with South County after the pandemic cancelled the state final.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Potomac, senior forward Tyrell Harris and junior guard Kyle Honore were both all-state last season. For Centreville, 6-7 senior forward Avery Ford is a returning first-team all-state selection who has committed to ODU for football.
Class 5
Saturday, 7 p.m.
WHO: Green Run (9-0) at Stone Bridge (15-1)
STATE FINAL HISTORY: Stone Bridge is playing for its first state boys basketball title. Green Run was declared the Class 5 co-champion last year with Norview after the pandemic cancelled the state final.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Green Run, senior Jacob Cooper was the Class 5 state player of the year last season and senior Elijah Kennedy is a returning first-team all-state selection. For Stone Bridge, junior guards Dylan Hundertmark and Jacob Thomas were named to the Region 5C first-team.
GIRLS
Class 6
Saturday, 7 p.m.
WHO: Osbourn Park (14-1) at Madison (15-1)
STATE FINAL HISTORY: This is Osbourn Park’s first appearance in the state final. Madison was declared the Class 6 co-champion last year with Edison after the pandemic cancelled the state final. Madison also won state titles in 1991 and 1993.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Osbourn Park, seniors Jo Raflo and Maddie Scarborough, four-year starters who have signed with Division I Presbyterian and Loyola Chicago. For Madison, senior guard/forward Tedi Makrigiorgos, a returning first-team all-state selection who has committed to Division III Trinity College (Conn.).
HOW TO WATCH THE GAMES: No spectators are allowed to attend the state semifinals or finals. But the NFHS Network will stream all the games for a cost. A monthly and annual subscription is available for purchase.
