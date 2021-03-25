The Long John Silver's restaurant in Dale City, around since 1980, has reopened under new ownership.
Fredericksburg residents Khawar and Samina Mian bought the aging fast-food eatery at the corner of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard last year and closed for renovations through the winter.
The restaurant reopened on March 18 with a new, top of the line kitchen designed to optimize flow for faster service to customers. The new dining room is decorated in new finishes, natural textures and modern nautical vibes.
The new Dale City owners also plan to open two new Long John Silver's in Fredericksburg in coming months.
