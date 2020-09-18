In-person absentee voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election began this morning with massive lines at polling places across Northern Virginia.
Prince William County voters turned out by the hundreds at the Woodbridge Department of Motor Vehicles office, with the line for early voting stretching around to the back of the building.
Voting began at 8:30 a.m., and the line was moving slow because only two voting machines were set up at the location, according to election officer Dorris Emett.
Outside voting was also an option, with voters parked in the lot and handing elections officers their identification. The officer returned in a few minutes with a ballot. They agreed, beforehand, that the elections officer would be the one to put their ballot into the machine for scanning.
Denise Utley liked the idea, and said that “it’s not taking long for curbside voting,” noting that she’d only been there ten minutes before she submitted her ID.
The wait was a little longer for Dennis Murray, from Woodbridge, who had been in line for more than an hour, but was getting close to the entrance.
“Early voting is what I always do, so I can get in and get out, because I have other things to do today,” he said.
At the Fairfax County Government Center, the line snaked around building and parking lots, with hundreds waiting to vote.
At around 9am. 11:20 now and will be another 2.5 hours. FFX County Govt Center. pic.twitter.com/oQXFpBtGYy— ClareT (@The10thWoman) September 18, 2020
It was a similar scene in Leesburg, where U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, who is running for re-election again Republican Aliscia Andrews, cast her ballot Friday morning.
Voters in line in Leesburg VA for first day of early voting in Virginia pic.twitter.com/2NUIslBjB0— Bill Clark (@billclarkphotos) September 18, 2020
Early voting rules have changed this year, with no witness signature required for absentee ballots after a federal judge ruled Aug. 21 in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union and the League of Women Voters of Virginia to temporarily suspend that requirement in Virginia during the pandemic.
Due to a change in state law, registered voters can cast their ballot early, either in person or by requesting an absentee ballot in the mail, without needing an excuse.
In addition, under a new state law, election officials can count mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by noon on Friday, Nov. 6. Previously election officials could only count mail-in ballots received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The last day for early in-person voting is Oct. 31.
No matter what your affiliation is, go vote in a safe and socially responsible manner.
