A fourth patient at Falcons Landing, a retirement community in Sterling, has died from complications related to the coronavirus, the facility announced earlier this week.
Several patients have also died at the Sunrise Senior Living facility in McLean, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.
At Falcons Landing, another resident in the community's health-care unit tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, meaning eight residents are still infected. In addition, 15 staff members who work in health care at Falcons Landing and three rehabilitation therapists who work for an outside contractor have also tested positive.
The community has no positive tests among its nearly 400 independent living residents.
Falcons Landing is a community for retired or honorably discharged military officers and top-level federal government employees and their spouses.
On March 29, the community announced the death of one resident, a few hours before test results were received. On April 8, the community announced the deaths of a resident in their late 80s and another in their early 90s.
At the Sunrise facility in McLean, the Post obtained a copy of a letter to families that reported the death of "several" residents due to complications from coronavirus.
The letter said more than 10 employees and more than 20 residents have tested positive for the virus, but it did not provide details.
Throughout Northern Virginia, 65 people have died from complications related to coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health's daily report Wednesday. That includes 30 in the Fairfax health district and six in the Loudoun health district.
