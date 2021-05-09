The longest-tenured head varsity coaches at their current schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park:
BATTLEFIELD (opened in 2004): Kevin Hilton is in his 14th season coaching girls soccer.
BRENTSVILLE (opened in 1929): Amy Beard completed her 26th season as a head coach. She has coached volleyball for 11 seasons. She also coached softball for 15 seasons before stepping down in 2016.
COLGAN (opened in 2016): Steve Baudendistel (football), Bill Stearns and Dave Davis (cross country and track), Brian Beaty (golf), Keith Mesa (volleyball), Jason John (boys basketball), Fred Milbert (girls basketball), Kristen Misencik (swimming and diving), Mike Colangelo (baseball), Tom Moulen (crew), Rodney Cornell (boys lacrosse), Danielle Vencak (girls lacrosse), Kristine Beckman (boys soccer), Jasen Viggiani (boys tennis) and Emily Minium (girls tennis) have all been at the school from the beginning.
FOREST PARK (opened in 2000): David Cresswell has coached girls and boys soccer for a combined 14 seasons (11 girls, 3 boys) with a break in between. Cresswell currently coaches the boys team.
FREEDOM (opened in 2004): James West has coached boys basketball for 12 seasons.
GAR-FIELD (opened in 1953): Dan Rylands served as a Gar-Field head coach for 12 seasons, including the past 11 guiding cross country.
HYLTON (opened in 1991): Barry Smith has coached boys basketball for 15 seasons.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT (opened in 2008): Angelo Hunt has served as the head boys basketball coach for 13 seasons. He is the only original head varsity coaching hire remaining at the school.
MANASSAS PARK (opened in 1976): Gerry Campbell just completed his 21st season coaching golf. Campbell has also served in the past as Manassas Park’s head varsity baseball, softball and girls basketball coach.
OSBOURN (opened in 1977): Glen Strickland is in his 43rd year as the head boys tennis coach.
OSBOURN PARK (opened in 1975): Justin Contois is in his seventh season coaching boys tennis.
PATRIOT (opened in 2011): Head girls soccer coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne, head gymnastics coach Amy Dignan and head swimming coach Lisa Bussian are in their 10th seasons. All three have been at the school from the beginning.
POTOMAC (opened in 1979): Mike Covington is in his 28th season coaching baseball. He also served as the head football coach in 1998.
SETON (opened in 1975): Dick Pennefather has served as the girls basketball head coach for 34 seasons.
UNITY REED (opened in 1964): Mepes Johnson is in her 49th season coaching a sport for the Lions. She began in 1971 as the head junior varsity girls basketball coach. She has also served as the junior varsity girls soccer coach, head varsity volleyball coach, head varsity boys and girls swim coach, head varsity girls track coach and head varsity girls basketball coach. She currently is the school’s head varsity golf coach and head varsity co-boys and girls tennis coach.
WOODBRIDGE (opened in 1964): Kelly McGreal has coached track for 12 seasons and cross country for 11.
