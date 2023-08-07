A Northern Virginia man is hoping to help his neighbors beat the heat and improve their well-being with his new business, Restore Hyper Wellness in Vienna.
Christopher Pursell of Manassas manages Restore Vienna, which offers cryotherapy, IV therapy, red light therapy, biomarker assessments, infrared saunas, compression, HyrdraFacials Cryoskin treatments and more, according to a news release.
Restore aims to help people manage persistent pain, combat the signs of aging, boost athletic performance and bolster their natural defenses. The business features guidance from specialized experts, on-site registered nurses and independent physicians, the release states.
“What I love about Restore is that there are benefits for everyone – from elite athletes to people like me, who’s just looking to be a better, healthier dad,” Pursell said in the release. “Full-body cryotherapy is like my afternoon coffee – giving me a boost to my mood and metabolism as well as promoting better sleep. I look forward to introducing the many ways Restore can help the Vienna community live life to the fullest.”
Cryotherapy is a cold therapy that immerses the body in temperatures as low as -165 degrees Fahrenheit for up to three minutes. The therapy is meant to promote healing, boost mood and energy, optimize sleep and defy the signs of aging.
The new studio at 214 Maple Ave. West in Vienna will employ a team of approximately seven full- and part-time staff members, including one esthetician and nurses under the oversight of independent physicians, the release states.
More information and hours are at Restore.com/locations/va-vienna-va026.
Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness has nearby locations in Alexandria, Pentagon City and Ashburn. It also has shops in Texas, New Jersey, Minnesota, Georgia and Arizona. Restore is part of the Level 5 Be Well brand.
