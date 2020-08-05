Lord & Taylor will close its store in Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax County as part of a bankruptcy filing, its parent company announced Monday.
The retailer previously closed stores in Dulles Town Center and Tysons Corner, leaving the Fair Oaks store as its final location in the region. Its next closest stores are in Chevy Chase, Md., and White Flint, Md.
Lord & Taylor's parent company, LeTote Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Eastern District of Virginia on Sunday and announced the closure of 19 additional stores, including the Fair Oaks location.
The company said in a news release it will solicit bids for both its Le Tote and Lord & Taylor businesses, as well as hold targeted store closing sales.
An announcement on the Lord & Taylor website indicated a store-closing sale at the Fair Oaks store began Sunday. It said that returns will no longer be accepted at that location, and online returns would not be accepted there after Aug. 14. In addition, the store will no longer honor coupons, mall gift certificates, or rewards cards. The store is currently open Wednesdays through Sundays and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
