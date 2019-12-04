Lord & Taylor, one of the nation's first big department stores, will close its locations at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax and Dulles Town Center in Sterling.
The Dulles Town Center store, which has promoted "going out of business" sales since September, will close Christmas Eve, the Washington Business Journal reports. The Tysons Corner store on Jan. 31.
The Tysons Corner store will lay off 117 employees and the Dulles Town Center store 79 employees, the journal reported.
In 2018, the Lord & Taylor company was sold and plans were announced to close 20 percent of the company's stores, including the flagship location on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
Lord & Taylor was founded in 1826 in Manhattan and moved to Fifth Avenue in 1914. The Tysons Corner location opened in 1990 and the Dulles Town Center store in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.