Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man.
Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy in the coming days to determine the cause and manner of death.
"Detectives continue to conduct interviews, collect video surveillance and process evidence recovered from the scene," the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
