The Workhouse Arts Center’s immersive scare-inducing outdoor haunted trail is returning this fall for its 10th year.
This year’s Workhouse Haunt event, titled “Haunt: Game Over,” will run on weekends from Friday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 28. Haunt will also perform on Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31.
A sneak-preview night will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, with complimentary and discounted tickets for first responders, veterans, active military, teachers and health-care workers.
Each Friday and Saturday night during the Haunt, live bands will perform in the Rizer Pavilion on the Workhouse campus. Music entertainment is free; no entrance fee required to attend the performances. Food trucks, soft drinks, beer, wine and themed-specialty drinks will be available for purchase on site.
Guests will travel in small groups for a frightening experience that brings them next to the site’s abandoned, historic buildings, where they will encounter terrifying characters and sights that are not for the faint of heart. The Workhouse is on a 55-acre portion of the DC Correctional Complex’s former campus in Lorton that dates to 1910.
The Workhouse Haunt is an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts Program, allowing local youth to practice their acting skills, set production and overall theatrical skills, with the training of seasoned professionals.
Workhouse has partnered with the Lorton Community Action Center to encourage guests to give back to the community by donating food and other items when they attend the Haunt. A dropoff location will be available on the Haunt site.
Haunt Highlights
Where: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
When:
Sneak preview: Sept. 30
Fridays (Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27), 7-11 p.m.
Saturdays (Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28), 7-11 p.m.
Sundays (Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7-9 p.m.
Tickets: Timed-entry tickets start at $30 per person. Buy tickets online at InsideNoVaTix.com
More information: workhousearts.org
