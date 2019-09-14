The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday attempted armed robbery of the Sunoco located on W. Church Road in Sterling.
The suspect entered the store shortly after 1 p.m., brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries and nothing was taken from the store.
The suspect is described as a white male, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hoodie pulled up, and was unshaven. The LCSO began an immediate search of the area and no suspect was located. As a precaution, schools in the immediate area were briefly placed on a lock-out.
Detectives with the LCSO are working to determine if the attempted robbery in Sterling is connected to a similar attempted robbery that occurred earlier Friday at a Loudoun Checks Cashed in the Town of Leesburg.
In that case, the Town of Leesburg Police Department reported the suspect entered the business located in the 20 block of Plaza Street, NE., around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning before fleeing the scene.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Town of Leesburg Police Department in the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
